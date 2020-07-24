China Airlines on 01AUG20 plans to operate one-time Kaohsiung – Hong Kong service, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Reservation is now available. Reported earlier on Airlineroute, the Skyteam member has extended service suspension on this route until 24OCT20 inclusive.
CI933 KHH0740 – 0910TPE 738 01AUG20
CI934 HKG1010 – 1145KHH 738 01AUG20
China Airlines schedules one-time Kaohsiung – Hong Kong flight in early-August 2020
