Rwandair August 2020 network revision as of 23JUL20

Rwandair earlier this week updated planned operation in August 2020, when the airline resumes scheduled operation. Due to various restrictions, the airline has revised its operational network when it resumes service.



As of 23JUL20, planned operation as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Kigali – Douala – Cotonou eff 02AUG20 2 weekly 737-800

Kigali – Dubai eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 737-800

Kigali – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam eff 02AUG20 3 weekly Dash8-Q400

Kigali – Libreville – Cotonou eff 05AUG20 2 weekly 737-700

Kigali – London Heathrow – Brussels – Kigali A330-300 operates on 14AUG20 and 28AUG20

Kigali – Lusaka eff 03AUG20 2 weekly CRJ900

Kigali – Nairobi eff 01AUG20 4 weekly CRJ900