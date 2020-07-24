Scoot August 2020 operations as of 24JUL20

Scoot this past week updated planned operation for August 2020. Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline plans to resume service to Seoul in mid-August. Latest update also sees the airline resumes Kuala Lumpur service, albeit once weekly.



Latest adjustment as of 24JUL20 as follows.



Singapore – Guangzhou 1 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Ipoh 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur eff 07AUG20 1 weekly A320neo

Singapore – Kuching 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Nanjing 1 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Penang 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Perth 3 weekly 787-9

Singapore – Surabaya 1 weekly A320

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 1 weekly 787-9 (until 09AUG20)

Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon eff 16AUG20 2 weekly 787-9