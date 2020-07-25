British Airways extends Sydney cancellation to late-October 2020

British Airways in recent schedule update extended service cancellation to Australia, as the airline cancels Singapore – Sydney sector until 24OCT20 inclusive (SIN departure). BA continues to operate London Heathrow – Singapore BA015/016 service despite the cancellation of Singapore – Sydney sector.
BA015 LHR2130 – 1745+1SIN 777 D
BA016 SIN2235 – 0505+1LHR 777 D
