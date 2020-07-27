Bamboo Airways Seoul 4Q20 operations as of 24JUL20

Bamboo Airways has filed planned service resumption for Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul and Da Nang – Seoul Incheon route, now scheduled in the 4th quarter of 2020. Planned operation as follows.
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Seoul Incheon eff 15NOV20 1 daily A321
QH492 CXR2150 – 0420+1ICN 321 D
QH493 ICN0520 – 0840CXR 321 D
Da Nang – Seoul Incheon eff 17OCT20 1 daily A321 (Following schedule effective 12NOV20)
QH482 DAD1620 – 2230ICN 321 D
QH483 ICN2335 – 0235+1DAD 321 D
Planned new Hanoi – Seoul Incheon service from 01SEP20 remains unchanged with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, however this will switch to Airbus A321 from 25OCT20, according to the airline’s booking system. Further changes remain highly possible.
Bamboo Airways Seoul 4Q20 operations
