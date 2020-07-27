HK Express August 2020 operations as of 24JUL20

HK Express in recent days filed additional changes to its planned operation in August 2020, as the airline’s planned service resumption on 02AUG20 remains unchanged. Latest adjustment sees the airline moves forward Taichung service, while various routes being delayed to mid/late-August.



Planned operation as of 24JUL20 as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.



Hong Kong – Bangkok eff 16AUG20 4 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang eff 23AUG20 2 weekly A320 (Cathay Pacific will begin codeshare on this route when HK Express resumes service)

Hong Kong – Chiang Mai eff 24AUG20 3 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Da Nang eff 16AUG20 4 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Ningbo eff 16AUG20 2 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai eff 16AUG20 4 weekly A321

Hong Kong – Phuket eff 23AUG20 2 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon eff 02AUG20 4 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Siem Reap eff 16AUG20 2 weekly A320

Hong Kong – Taichung eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 16AUG20)

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita eff 16AUG20 4 weekly A321