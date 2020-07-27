Jeju Air has outlined planned International operation for the month of August 2020. As of 24JUL20, planned operation as follows. Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation and passenger traffic rights.
Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Weihai 1 weekly
Jeju Air August 2020 International operation as of 24JUL20
