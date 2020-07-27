Aerolineas Argentinas Aug - Oct 2020 International operations as of 24JUL20

Aerolineas Argentinas in recent schedule update adjusted planned International operation between August and October 2020. For the month of August 2020, the airline continues to operate limited International service as Argentina continues border restrictions at least until 31AUG20.



Planned operation for August 2020 as follows.



Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Madrid 1 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Miami 1 weekly A330



The Skyteam member plans gradual restoration on International service with limited frequencies as early as 01SEP20. Planned operation for the period of 01SEP20 – 24OCT20 as of 24JUL20 as follows. Additional changes expected in the next few weeks.



Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Asuncion eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Bogota eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Cancun eff 02SEP20 2 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Lima eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Madrid eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Miami eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – New York JFK eff 01SEP20 2 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Punta Cana eff 03OCT20 1 weekly A330

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 01SEP20 1 weekly 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Santiago de Chile eff 01SEP20 1 daily 737-800

Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01SEP20 1 daily 737-800