Georgian Airways August 2020 operations as of 24JUL20

Georgian Airways during the month of August 2020 plans to operate 5 routes, reflected in recent schedule update. Planned limited operation as of 24JUL20 as follows.
Additional changes remain highly possible.
Tbilisi – Amsterdam 2 weekly 737
Tbilisi – Berlin Schoenefeld 1 weekly E190
Tbilisi – Moscow Vnukovo eff 16AUG20 2 daily 737
Tbilisi – Paris CDG 2 weekly 737
Tbilisi – Vienna 1 weekly E190 (Except 16AUG20)
