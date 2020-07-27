Azerbaijan Airlines Aug - Oct 2020 International operations as of 25JUL20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Azerbaijan Airlines on Saturday (25JUL20) announced its planned International operation for the remainder of Northern summer season. Based on the announcement, the airline up to 24OCT20 plans to operate following service. Additional adjustment pending on travel restrictions may be filed in the next few weeks.

Baku – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly A320
Baku – Istanbul 1 daily A340-500
Baku – London Heathrow 1 weekly 787-8

The airline also scheduled to operate one-time Mainland China service, departing Baku on 03AUG20 as Baku – Xi’An – Beijing Capital – Baku, with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

