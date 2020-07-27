EVA Air August 2020 Operations as of 24JUL20

EVA Air during the month of August 2020 continues to operate reduced operation for its International and Cross-strait service, largely remains unchanged compared to July 2020 (previously not covered on Airlineroute, apart from selected aircraft changes). As of 24JUL20, planned operation in August 2020 operations.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights and operations.



Kaohsiung – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly A321

Taipei Song Shan – Shanghai Pu Dong 3 weekly A330-300

Taipei Song Shan – Xiamen 2 weekly A330-300 (UNI Air service)

Taipei Taoyuan – Amsterdam 787-10 departs TPE on 27AUG20

Taipei Taoyuan – Bangkok 2 weekly 777-300ER/A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Beijing Capital 1 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Brisbane 787-10 departs TPE on 15AUG20 and 29AUG20

Taipei Taoyuan – Chengdu 1 weekly 787-10

Taipei Taoyuan – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka 1 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Hanoi 3 weekly A330-200

Taipei Taoyuan – Ho Chi Minh City 4 weekly A330-300

Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong 5 weekly 787-10

Taipei Taoyuan – Houston 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Jakarta 3 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 09AUG20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow – Bangkok – Taipei Taoyuan 777-300ER departs TPE on 12AUG20 and 26AUG20

Taipei Taoyuan – Los Angeles 4 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Macau 3 weekly A321

Taipei Taoyuan – Manila 4 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – New York JFK 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly 787-10 (3 weekly 777-300ER from 27AUG20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Paris CDG 1 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Phnom Penh 3 weekly A330-200

Taipei Taoyuan – San Francisco 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Seattle 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly A330-300 (2 weekly from 09AUG20, 3 weekly from 20AUG20)

Taipei Taoyuan – Singapore 2 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-9

Taipei Taoyuan – Toronto 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Vancouver 3 weekly 777-300ER

Taipei Taoyuan – Vienna 787-10 departs TPE on 22AUG20