Asky Airlines August 2020 operations as of 26JUL20

Asky Airlines earlier this month resumed regular passenger service. As of 26JUL20, the airline plans to operate following service for the month of August 2020. Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation and affect planned frequencies and routing.



Lome – Abidjan 4 weekly Dash8

Lome – Abidjan – Conakry 3 weekly 737/Dash8

Lome – Abuja – N’Djamena 4 weekly 737

Lome – Abuja – Yaounde 3 weekly 737/Dash8

Lome – Accra – Freetown – Banjul 4 weekly 737

Lome – Accra – Monrovia – Banjul 3 weekly 737

Lome – Bamako – Conakry 4 weekly 737

Lome – Cotonou – Bamako 3 weekly 737

Lome – Dakar 3 weekly 737

Lome – Dakar – Bissau 4 weekly 737

Lome – Douala – Bangui 4 weekly 737

Lome – Douala – N’Djamena 3 weekly 737

Lome – Kinshasa – Brazzaville 4 weekly 737

Lome – Kinshasa – Pointe Noire 3 weekly 737

Lome – Lagos – Douala 3 weekly 737 (until 14AUG20)

Lome – Lagos – Douala – Johannesburg eff 16AUG20 3 weekly 737

Lome – Lagos – Libreville 4 weekly 737 (until 15AUG20)

Lome – Lagos – Libreville – Johannesburg eff 17AUG20 4 weekly 737

Lome – Ouagadougou – Niamey 1 daily 737/Dash8