Air Macau August 2020 operations as of 26JUL20

Air Macau earlier this month updated planned operation for August 2020. Ongoing development and travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation and passenger traffic rights on certain outbound flights. Planned operation as of 26JUL20 as follows.



Macau – Beijing Capital 1 weekly (2 weekly from 12AUG20, 4 weekly from 24AUG20)

Macau – Changzhou eff 12AUG20 2 weekly

Macau – Chengdu eff 12AUG20 2 weekly

Macau – Hangzhou 1 weekly (2 weekly from 12AUG20, 4 weekly from 24AUG20)

Macau – Nanjing eff 12AUG20 2 weekly

Macau – Nanning 1 weekly (2 weekly from 12AUG20)

Macau – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly

Macau – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly (4 weekly from 12AUG20, 1 daily from 24AUG20)

Macau – Shantou 3 weekly

Macau – Taipei Taoyuan 10 weekly

Macau – Tokyo Narita 1 weekly

Macau – Xiamen 1 weekly (4 weekly from 12AUG20)