Air Corsica in the 3rd quarter of 2020 schedules 2 round-trip flights to Porto in Portugal, on board Airbus A320neo aircraft, based on schedule listing. The airline plans to operate Ajaccio – Porto routing on 31JUL20 and 31AUG20.
XK010 AJA2100 – 2225OPO 32N 31JUL20
XK010 AJA0600 – 0725OPO 32N 31AUG20
XK011 OPO2315 – 0230+1AJA 32N 31JUL20
XK011 OPO0815 – 1130AJA 32N 31AUG20
Air Corsica schedules limited-time Porto service in 3Q20
