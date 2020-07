EGYPTAIR plans Gulf Air codeshare to Manila from August 2020

EGYPTAIR from August 2020 intends to commence introduce codeshare service to Manila, in partnership with Gulf Air. Based on OAG schedules update as of 26JUL20, EGYPTAIR’s MS-coded flight numbers to be placed on Gulf Air’s Bahrain – Manila route, as early as 06AUG20. Planned launch date remains subject to change.



GF154/MS8020 BAH2040 – 1130+1MNL 789 36

GF155/MS8021 MNL1245 – 1750BAH 789 47