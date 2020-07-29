Kenya Airways August 2020 International operations as of 2245GMT 28JUL20

Kenya Airways has announced it will resume International operation starting 01AUG20, operating with reduced frequencies. Planned operation as of 2245GMT 28JUL20 as follows. Additional changes will be filed in the next few days, while ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.



Nairobi – Abidjan – Dakar eff 01AUG20 3 weekly 737-800

Nairobi – Accra – Freetown eff 09AUG20 2 weekly 737-800

Nairobi – Accra – Monrovia eff 10AUG20 2 weekly 737-800

Nairobi – Addis Ababa eff 01AUG20 1 daily E190

Nairobi – Amsterdam eff 02AUG20 2 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – Antananarivo eff 02AUG20 3 weekly E190

Nairobi – Bujumbura eff 01AUG20 1 daily E190

Nairobi – Cape Town eff 12AUG20 3 weekly 737-800

Nairobi – Dar es Salaam eff 01AUG20 1 daily E190 (2 daily from 10AUG20)

Nairobi – Douala – Yaounde – Nairobi eff 01AUG20 3 weekly E190

Nairobi – Dubai eff 01AUG20 5 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – Dzaoudzi eff 03AUG20 3 weekly E190

Nairobi – Johannesburg eff 10AUG20 2 daily 787-8

Nairobi – Juba eff 02AUG20 4 weekly E190

Nairobi – Kigali eff 01AUG20 1 daily E190

Nairobi – Kilimanjaro eff 08AUG20 2 weekly E190

Nairobi – Lilongwe – Nampula – Nairobi 1 flight on 02AUG20, followed by 3 weekly from 16AUG20. E190 operating

Nairobi – Livingstone – Cape Town eff 11AUG20 2 weekly E190

Nairobi – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 2 weekly 787-8

Nairobi – Lusaka – Harare – Nairobi eff 01AUG20 4 weekly E190

Nairobi – Moroni eff 17AUG20 3 weekly E190

Nairobi – Mumbai eff 03AUG20 3 weekly 737-800 (5 weekly from 10AUG20)

Nairobi – Paris CDG eff 03AUG20 2 weekly 787-8 (3 weekly from 12AUG20)

Nairobi – Victoria Falls – Cape Town eff 10AUG20 2 weekly E190

Nairobi – Zanzibar eff 02AUG20 3 weekly E190



The airline’s planned service resumption in August 2020 also includes following cities, according to its update. However reservation is not available at time this post goes to press: Lubumbashi, Bangui, Kinshasa, Mahe Island, Entebbe, Lagos, Ndola, Mauritius.