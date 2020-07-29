Gulf Air resumes Kuwait service from August 2020

By Jim Liu

Gulf Air from August 2020 is resuming service to Kuwait, initially operating Bahrain – Kuwait City route twice weekly. From 01AUG20, this route will be operated by A320 aircraft.

GF215 BAH1625 – 1730KWI 320 46
GF216 KWI1820 – 1925BAH 320 46