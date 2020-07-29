ProFlight Zambia 2H20 International network changes as of 20JUL20

ProFlight Zambia earlier this month updated its International network, according to the statement issued on 20JUL20. The airline has started operating Lusaka – Johannesburg twice weekly service for repatriation purposes, and will be converted to regular service subject to border and travel restrictions.



Changes to remaining International service as follows.



Lusaka – Durban Cancelled indefinitely

Lusaka – Lilongwe Cancelled Indefinitely

Ndola – Johannesburg Cancelled until October 2020