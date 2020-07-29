ProFlight Zambia 2H20 International network changes as of 20JUL20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

ProFlight Zambia earlier this month updated its International network, according to the statement issued on 20JUL20. The airline has started operating Lusaka – Johannesburg twice weekly service for repatriation purposes, and will be converted to regular service subject to border and travel restrictions.

Changes to remaining International service as follows.

Lusaka – Durban Cancelled indefinitely
Lusaka – Lilongwe Cancelled Indefinitely
Ndola – Johannesburg Cancelled until October 2020

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.