Kuwait Airways delays Sarajevo service to mid-August 2020

Kuwait Airways has revised planned seasonal service on Kuwait City – Sarajevo route, previously scheduled to operate on 01AUG20, when the airline resumes overall scheduled passenger service. Revised launch date is now scheduled on 14AUG20, with A320neo operating twice weekly until 14SEP20.



Additional changes remain likely.

KU125 KWI1330 – 1735SJJ 32N 15

KU126 SJJ1835 – 0015+1KWI 32N 15