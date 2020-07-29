Hong Kong Airlines in August 2020 intends to operate following service, based on schedule listing in the OAG as of 26JUL20. Due to travel restrictions, additional changes remain highly possible.
Hong Kong – Beijing Capital 1 weekly A320 (3 weekly A330-300 from 08AUG20)
Hong Kong – Manila 3 weekly A330-300
Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong 5 weekly A320 (6 weekly from 05AUG20, 1 daily from 13AUG20)
Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan eff 07AUG20 3 weekly A320/330-200
Hong Kong Airlines August 2020 operations as of 26JUL20
