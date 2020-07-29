EVA Air this week filed aircraft changes for Taipei Taoyuan – Paris CDG service for the month of August 2020, scheduled once weekly. The Star Alliance carrier now plans to operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, instead of 777-300ER.
BR087 TPE2340 – 0730+1CDG 789 5
BR088 CDG1120 – 0630+1TPE 789 6
EVA Air August 2020 Paris aircraft changes as of 28JUL20
