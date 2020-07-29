Turkish Airlines / TAROM plans codeshare partnership from August 2020

Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines and Skyteam member TAROM starting next month to commence reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Turkey and Romania, and respective domestic routes. The codeshare service was originally scheduled to commence in late-July 2020, however this is now delayed to 16AUG20 due to latest travel restrictions.
Current schedule listing displays codeshare service covering Istanbul – Bucharest sector from 16AUG20, domestic sectors from 01SEP20. Launch date may be further postponed due to potential extension of travel restriction.
TAROM operated by Turkish Airlines
Istanbul – Ankara
Istanbul – Antalya
Istanbul – Bodrum
Istanbul – Bucharest
Istanbul – Izmir
Turkish Airlines operated by TAROM
Bucharest – Cluj
Bucharest – Iasi
Bucharest – Istanbul
Bucharest – Suceava
Bucharest – Timisoara
