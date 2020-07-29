Turkish Airlines / TAROM plans codeshare partnership from August 2020

Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines and Skyteam member TAROM starting next month to commence reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Turkey and Romania, and respective domestic routes. The codeshare service was originally scheduled to commence in late-July 2020, however this is now delayed to 16AUG20 due to latest travel restrictions.



Current schedule listing displays codeshare service covering Istanbul – Bucharest sector from 16AUG20, domestic sectors from 01SEP20. Launch date may be further postponed due to potential extension of travel restriction.



TAROM operated by Turkish Airlines

Istanbul – Ankara

Istanbul – Antalya

Istanbul – Bodrum

Istanbul – Bucharest

Istanbul – Izmir



Turkish Airlines operated by TAROM

Bucharest – Cluj

Bucharest – Iasi

Bucharest – Istanbul

Bucharest – Suceava

Bucharest – Timisoara