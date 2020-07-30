Australian carrier Airnorth starting this weekend will resume seasonal Townsville – Gold Coast service, operated by Embraer E170 aircraft. Operation in 2020 will be in effect from 02AUG20 to 30SEP20, instead of the usual April – October period.
TL180 TSV0700 – 0855OOL E70 3
TL180 TSV0900 – 1055OOL E70 7
TL181 OOL0925 – 1130TSV E70 3
TL181 OOL1125 – 1330TSV E70 7
Airnorth resumes Townsville – Gold Coast in 3Q20
