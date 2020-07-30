Air Astana August 2020 International operations as of 29JUL20

Air Astana in August 2020 continues to operate limited International service on scheduled basis. As of 29JUL20, planned operation as follows. Regular scheduled service to/from Turkey remains pending, due to extended travel restrictions introduced earlier this month.
Further changes to planned operation listed below remains likely.
Almaty – Antalya eff 08AUG20 5 weekly 767
Almaty – Istanbul 5 weekly A321
Almaty – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly A321neo
Atyrau – Istanbul eff 14AUG20 1 weekly A320
Nur-Sultan – Antalya eff 12AUG20 4 weekly A320
Nur-Sultan – Istanbul eff 10AUG20 3 weekly A320
