Cebu Pacific August 2020 International operation as of 29JUL20

Cebu Pacific on Wednesday (29JUL20) issued latest statement regarding International operation in August 2020. Based on the statement, the airline has confirmed service resumption for Osaka, Seoul, and Tokyo. Due to travel restrictions, passenger traffic rights is not available on certain direction (except Dubai).



Manila – Dubai 1 weekly A330

Manila – Osaka Kansai eff 07AUG20 1 weekly A330

Manila – Seoul Incheon eff 06AUG20 1 weekly A330

Manila – Tokyo Narita eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A330



The airline continues to list following International service resumption for August 2020, however this remains unconfirmed for the moment.

Manila – Nagoya eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A321neo

Manila – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01AUG20 1 weekly A330

Manila – Singapore eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A321

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan eff 05AUG20 2 weekly A321