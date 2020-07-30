Cebu Pacific on Wednesday (29JUL20) issued latest statement regarding International operation in August 2020. Based on the statement, the airline has confirmed service resumption for Osaka, Seoul, and Tokyo. Due to travel restrictions, passenger traffic rights is not available on certain direction (except Dubai).
Manila – Dubai 1 weekly A330
Manila – Osaka Kansai eff 07AUG20 1 weekly A330
Manila – Seoul Incheon eff 06AUG20 1 weekly A330
Manila – Tokyo Narita eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A330
The airline continues to list following International service resumption for August 2020, however this remains unconfirmed for the moment.
Manila – Nagoya eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A321neo
Manila – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01AUG20 1 weekly A330
Manila – Singapore eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A321
Manila – Taipei Taoyuan eff 05AUG20 2 weekly A321
Cebu Pacific August 2020 International operation as of 29JUL20
