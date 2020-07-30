Ryanair expands Dublin – Greece network from late-August 2020

Ryanair from mid-August 2020 plans to expand service between Dublin and Greece, including the addition of 3 routes. Planned operation as follows.
Dublin – Corfu eff 20AUG20 2 weekly 737-800
Dublin – Mykonos eff 17AUG20 2 weekly 737-800
Dublin – Thira eff 17AUG20 2 weekly 737-800
Separately, the airline plans to increase operational frequency on following:
Dublin – Chania eff 17AUG20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly
