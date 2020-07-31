Cebu Pacific confirms Singapore / Taipei service resumption in August 2020

Cebu Pacific on Thursday (30JUL20) announced additional International service restoration, for August 2020. Previously highlighted on Airlineroute, the airline’s latest statement confirmed its plan to resume service to Singapore and Taipei, with revised service resumption date.



Latest International operation for August 2020 as follows.



Manila – Dubai 1 weekly A330

Manila – Osaka Kansai eff 07AUG20 1 weekly A330

Manila – Seoul Incheon eff 06AUG20 1 weekly A330

Manila – Singapore eff 06AUG20 2 weekly A321

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan eff 07AUG20 2 weekly A321

Manila – Tokyo Narita eff 01AUG20 2 weekly A330



The airline continues to list following International service resumption for August 2020, however these remain unconfirmed for the moment.

Manila – Nagoya eff 02AUG20 2 weekly A321neo

Manila – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01AUG20 1 weekly A330