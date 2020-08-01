AirAsia X closes reservations for all flights into 2021 as of 0030GMT 01AUG20

AirAsia X in the last few days closed reservation for all flights, including all travel dates in 2021, as the airline lists flights “unavailable” or “sold out”. As of 0030GMT 01AUG20, AirAsia X’s D7-coded flight numbers is only available for reservation on Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan route, on 13AUG20 and 29AUG20.



Additional changes, including re-opening of reservation, remain likely.



D7378 KUL0730 – 1220TPE 330

D7379 TPE1330 – 1815KUL 330



The airline previously intended to resume scheduled operation today (01AUG20) on Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan route.