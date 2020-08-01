Alaska Airlines August 2020 Charleston SC routing changes

Alaska Airlines during the month of August 2020 once again files routing changes for Charleston in South Carolina. From 01AUG20, the airline will be operating Seattle – Atlanta – Charleston SC, instead of nonstop Seattle – Charleston SC.



Boeing 737-900ER operates this routing.



AS404 SEA1125 – 1905ATL1955 – 2055CHS 73J D

AS407 CHS0905 – 1015ATL1105 – 1325SEA 73J D