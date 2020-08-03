Jetstar Airways last week announced expanded schedule for domestic service in New Zealand in August 2020, compared to July 2020 schedule. Planned operation for August 2020 includes the following.
Auckland – Christchurch Increase from 24 (weekly in July) to 30 weekly (in August)
Auckland – Dunedin Increase from 3 to 7 weekly
Auckland – Queenstown Increase from 14 to 19 weekly
Auckland – Wellington 27 weekly
Wellington – Christchurch Increase from 7 to 14 weekly
Wellington – Queenstown 7 weekly
Jetstar August 2020 Domestic New Zealand network changes as of 31JUL20
Posted
Jetstar Airways last week announced expanded schedule for domestic service in New Zealand in August 2020, compared to July 2020 schedule. Planned operation for August 2020 includes the following.