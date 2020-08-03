Royal Jordanian Aug/Sep 2020 scheduled operations as of 31JUL20

Royal Jordanian Airlines starting next week resumes scheduled International flights, initially operating flights to Canada, Cyprus and Italy. The oneWorld carrier by September will also resume service to Southeast Asia.



Planned operation for August and September, as of 31JUL20, as follows. Additional destinations expected to be resumed in the next few weeks, pending on latest guidance on travel restrictions.



Amman – Aqaba 3 weekly E195

Amman – Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur eff 01SEP20 2 weekly 787-8

Amman – Larnaca eff 08AUG20 3 weekly E175

Amman – Montreal eff 13AUG20 1 weekly 787-8

Amman – Rome eff 08AUG20 2 weekly A320