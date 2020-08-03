Spring Airlines in August 2020 is resuming 2 International routes, with weekly flight scheduled from Changzhou and Xi’An. Planned operation as follows.
Changzhou – Osaka Kansai eff 06AUG20 1 weekly A320
9C6395 CZX1135 – 1425KIX 320 4
9C6396 KIX1555 – 1850CZX 320 4
Xi’An – Bangkok eff 02AUG20 1 weekly A320
9C6441 XIY1205 – 1550BKK 320 6
9C6442 BKK1650 – 2105XIY 320 6
The airline continues to operate following International and regional routes:
Shanghai Pu Dong – Bangkok 1 weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong – Hong Kong 4 weekly (1 daily from 16AUG20)
Shanghai Pu Dong – Jeju 1 weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong – Phnom Penh 1 weekly
Shanghai Pu Dong – Taipei Taoyuan 5 weekly
Spring Airlines August 2020 International / Regional operations as of 31JUL20
