Aeroflot plans Boeing 777 Antalya service Aug - Oct 2020

Skyteam member Aeroflot during the remainder of summer 2020 season intends to operate Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on Moscow Sheremetyevo – Antalya route. Upon service resumption as early as 10AUG20, the airline plans to operate the 777 aircraft on 1 of 3 daily flights. Note planned service resumption date remains pending.



SU2412 SVO0940 – 1320AYT 77W D

SU2143 AYT1450 – 1840SVO 77W D



SU2146/2147 also tentatively scheduled with 777-300ER on 10AUG20/11AUG20.