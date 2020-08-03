Philippines AirAsia August 2020 International operations as of 31JUL20

Philippines AirAsia in August 2020 plans to operate limited International service, with 1 weekly flight each to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. The airline intends to resume service to Taipei from mid-August 2020, although further adjustment remains likely. Various travel restriction continues to impact the airline’s planned operation and traffic rights.



Manila – Bangkok Don Mueang 1 weekly

Z2287 MNL1820 – 2050DMK 320 1

Z2288 DMK2120 – 0145+1MNL 320 1



Manila – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly

Z2942 MNL0620 – 1020KUL 320 2

Z2943 KUL1045 – 1450MNL 320 2



Manila – Taipei Taoyuan eff 18AUG20 1 weekly

Z2124 MNL0745 – 1000TPE 320 2

Z2125 TPE1025 – 1255MNL 320 2