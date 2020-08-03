Philippines AirAsia August 2020 International operations as of 31JUL20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Philippines AirAsia in August 2020 plans to operate limited International service, with 1 weekly flight each to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. The airline intends to resume service to Taipei from mid-August 2020, although further adjustment remains likely. Various travel restriction continues to impact the airline’s planned operation and traffic rights.

Manila – Bangkok Don Mueang 1 weekly
Z2287 MNL1820 – 2050DMK 320 1
Z2288 DMK2120 – 0145+1MNL 320 1

Manila – Kuala Lumpur 1 weekly
Z2942 MNL0620 – 1020KUL 320 2
Z2943 KUL1045 – 1450MNL 320 2

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan eff 18AUG20 1 weekly
Z2124 MNL0745 – 1000TPE 320 2
Z2125 TPE1025 – 1255MNL 320 2

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.