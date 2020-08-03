HK Express downsizes planned August 2020 scheduled operations

HK Express yesterday (02AUG20) resumed scheduled operation, after over 4 months of service suspension. The airline last week further revised planned operation for August 2020, which now sees the airline only schedules 2 weekly Hong Kong – Taichung flights.



Airbus A320/320neo aircraft operates this route. The rest of routes tentatively scheduled to resume on/after 01SEP20, subject to further changes.



UO172 HKG1120 – 1305RMQ 320 47

UO173 RMQ1350 – 1530HKG 320 47