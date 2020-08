Malaysia Airlines Aug - Oct 2020 domestic operations as of 03AUG20

Malaysia Airlines last week announced revised domestic schedule, as the airline gradually restores selected frequencies between August and October 2020. Planned operation as of 03AUG20 as follows. Additional changes remain likely, pending on latest travel restrictions.



Kota Kinabalu – Kuching eff 01SEP20 2 weekly (1 daily from 01OCT20)

Kota Kinabalu – Sandakan eff 02SEP20 2 weekly

Kota Kinabalu – Tawau 7 weekly (9 weekly from 04SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Alor Setar 3 weekly

Kuala Lumpur – Bintulu 1 weekly (3 weekly from 14AUG20, 1 daily from 01SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Johor Bahru 1 daily

Kuala Lumpur – Kota Bharu 3 weekly (10 weekly from 17AUG20, 14 weekly from 01SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Kota Kinabalu 19 weekly (21 weekly from 11AUG20, 28 weekly from 17AUG20, 30 weekly from 01SEP20, 37 weekly from 01OCT20)

Kuala Lumpur – Kuala Terengganu 3 weekly (1 daily from 18AUG20)

Kuala Lumpur – Kuantan 1 weekly (3 weekly from 04SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Kuching 7 weekly (21 weekly from 15AUG20, 28 weekly from 30SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Labuan 2 weekly (1 daily from 11AUG20)

Kuala Lumpur – Langkawi 1 daily (10 weekly from 20AUG20, 14 weekly from 01SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Miri 3 weekly (14 weekly from 17AUG20)

Kuala Lumpur – Penang 1 weekly (1 daily from 10AUG20, 2 daily from 17AUG20)

Kuala Lumpur – Sandakan 4 weekly (1 daily from 18AUG20, 10 weekly from 04SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Sibu 1 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20, 1 daily from 01SEP20)

Kuala Lumpur – Tawau 5 weekly (1 daily from 18AUG20, 2 daily from 01SEP20)

Kuching – Miri eff 17AUG20 2 weekly (2 daily from 01OCT20)