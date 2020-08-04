Air New Zealand Aug - Oct 2020 Norfolk Island operation

Air New Zealand between August and October 2020 continues to operate service to Norfolk Islands, with 1 weekly flight each from Brisbane and Sydney (second weekly flight to be added by late-August/early-September 2020). Following schedule is effective for the month of September 2020.



Brisbane – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo (2 weekly from 01SEP20)

NZ914 BNE1015 – 1325NLK 32N 26

NZ915 NLK1445 – 1625BNE 32N 15



Sydney – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo (2 weekly from 21AUG20)

NZ912 SYD0950 – 1325NLK 32N 15

NZ913 NLK1435 – 1630SYD 32N 26