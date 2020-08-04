Air New Zealand between August and October 2020 continues to operate service to Norfolk Islands, with 1 weekly flight each from Brisbane and Sydney (second weekly flight to be added by late-August/early-September 2020). Following schedule is effective for the month of September 2020.
Brisbane – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo (2 weekly from 01SEP20)
NZ914 BNE1015 – 1325NLK 32N 26
NZ915 NLK1445 – 1625BNE 32N 15
Sydney – Norfolk Island 1 weekly A320neo (2 weekly from 21AUG20)
NZ912 SYD0950 – 1325NLK 32N 15
NZ913 NLK1435 – 1630SYD 32N 26
Air New Zealand Aug - Oct 2020 Norfolk Island operation
