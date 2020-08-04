brussels airlines August 2020 European operations as of 02AUG20

brussels airlines during the month of August 2020 plans to operate 41 European routes, based on schedule listing as of 02AUG20. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation, including possible last minute adjustments and cancellations.
Brussels – Alicante 8 weekly (7 weekly from 16AUG20)
Brussels – Athens 5 weekly
Brussels – Barcelona 7 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)
Brussels – Berlin Tegel 7 weekly (6 weekly from 16AUG20)
Brussels – Bilbao 4 weekly (3 weekly from 23AUG20)
Brussels – Budapest 3 weekly (2 weekly from 23AUG20)
Brussels – Catania 3 weekly
Brussels – Copenhagen 6 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)
Brussels – Dubrovnik 2 weekly (1 weekly from 23AUG20)
Brussels – Faro 7 weekly (6 weekly from 16AUG20)
Brussels – Florence 3 weekly
Brussels – Geneva 7 weekly (9 weekly from 16AUG20, 10 weekly from 23AUG20)
Brussels – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly
Brussels – Ibiza 2 weekly
Brussels – Irakleion 6 weekly
Brussels – Kos 2 weekly
Brussels – Lisbon 6 weekly
Brussels – London Heathrow 2 weekly (6 weekly from 09AUG20, 7 weekly from 16AUG20)
Brussels – Lyon 4 weekly
Brussels – Madrid 6 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)
Brussels – Malaga 14 weekly
Brussels – Manchester 2 weekly
Brussels – Marseille 4 weekly (5 weekly from 09AUG20)
Brussels – Milan Malpensa 7 weekly
Brussels – Naples 3 weekly
Brussels – Nice 10 weekly (11 weekly from 09AUG20)
Brussels – Oslo 3 weekly
Brussels – Palermo 1 weekly
Brussels – Palma Mallorca 3 weekly
Brussels – Paris CDG 7 weekly
Brussels – Porto 8 weekly
Brussels – Prague 4 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20)
Brussels – Rhodes 2 weekly
Brussels – Rome 6 weekly
Brussels – Split 1 weekly
Brussels – Stockholm Bromma 4 weekly
Brussels – Tenerife South 5 weekly
Brussels – Toulouse 6 weekly
Brussels – Venice 6 weekly
Brussels – Vienna 4 weekly
Brussels – Vilnius 3 weekly (No operation 17AUG20 – 08SEP20)
