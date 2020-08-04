brussels airlines August 2020 European operations as of 02AUG20

brussels airlines during the month of August 2020 plans to operate 41 European routes, based on schedule listing as of 02AUG20. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation, including possible last minute adjustments and cancellations.



Brussels – Alicante 8 weekly (7 weekly from 16AUG20)

Brussels – Athens 5 weekly

Brussels – Barcelona 7 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)

Brussels – Berlin Tegel 7 weekly (6 weekly from 16AUG20)

Brussels – Bilbao 4 weekly (3 weekly from 23AUG20)

Brussels – Budapest 3 weekly (2 weekly from 23AUG20)

Brussels – Catania 3 weekly

Brussels – Copenhagen 6 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)

Brussels – Dubrovnik 2 weekly (1 weekly from 23AUG20)

Brussels – Faro 7 weekly (6 weekly from 16AUG20)

Brussels – Florence 3 weekly

Brussels – Geneva 7 weekly (9 weekly from 16AUG20, 10 weekly from 23AUG20)

Brussels – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas 2 weekly

Brussels – Ibiza 2 weekly

Brussels – Irakleion 6 weekly

Brussels – Kos 2 weekly

Brussels – Lisbon 6 weekly

Brussels – London Heathrow 2 weekly (6 weekly from 09AUG20, 7 weekly from 16AUG20)

Brussels – Lyon 4 weekly

Brussels – Madrid 6 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)

Brussels – Malaga 14 weekly

Brussels – Manchester 2 weekly

Brussels – Marseille 4 weekly (5 weekly from 09AUG20)

Brussels – Milan Malpensa 7 weekly

Brussels – Naples 3 weekly

Brussels – Nice 10 weekly (11 weekly from 09AUG20)

Brussels – Oslo 3 weekly

Brussels – Palermo 1 weekly

Brussels – Palma Mallorca 3 weekly

Brussels – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Brussels – Porto 8 weekly

Brussels – Prague 4 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20)

Brussels – Rhodes 2 weekly

Brussels – Rome 6 weekly

Brussels – Split 1 weekly

Brussels – Stockholm Bromma 4 weekly

Brussels – Tenerife South 5 weekly

Brussels – Toulouse 6 weekly

Brussels – Venice 6 weekly

Brussels – Vienna 4 weekly

Brussels – Vilnius 3 weekly (No operation 17AUG20 – 08SEP20)