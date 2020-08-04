Cambodia Angkor Air August 2020 operations as of 02AUG20

Cambodia Angkor Air during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following routes. Note frequency listed below is based on the week of 02AUG20. Additional frequencies may be added throughout the month.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation.



Phnom Penh – Guangzhou 1 weekly A320

Phnom Penh – Ho Chi Minh City 1 weekly A320/ATR72

Phnom Penh – Macau – Sihanoukville – Phnom Penh 1 weekly A320

Phnom Penh – Siem Reap 1 weekly ATR72

Phnom Penh – Sihanoukville 1 weekly ATR72