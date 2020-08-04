Aeroflot resumes International P2P traffic rights from Moscow in early-August 2020

Aeroflot this past weekend resumed scheduled point-to-point traffic rights on International routes. For the month of August 2020, the Skyteam member will once again carry passengers with itinerary originating from/terminating in Moscow, as the airline previously can only operate flights for International connecting passengers (such as Seoul – Moscow – London).



Following is planned operation for the period of 01AUG20 – 14AUG20.



Moscow Sheremetyevo – Antalya eff 10AUG20 2 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul eff 01AUG20 3 daily

Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 8 weekly