Emirates resumes A380 Guangzhou service from early-August 2020

Emirates starting next this weekend is resuming Airbus A380 service on Dubai – Guangzhou route, replacing Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The A380 aircraft operates this route once weekly from 08AUG20.
EK362 DXB0420 – 1545CAN 388 6
EK363 CAN1830 – 2220DXB 388 6
