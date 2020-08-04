FlyBosnia last month added new service to Turkey, which saw the inaugural of Sarajevo – Antalya route on 06JUL20. Operating on scheduled charter basis, the airline operates this route on daily basis with Airbus A319 aircraft.
6W401 SJJ0700 – 1000AYT 319 D
6W402 AYT1050 – 1200SJJ 319 D
FlyBosnia adds scheduled charter to Antalya from July 2020
