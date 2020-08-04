LOT Polish Airlines from late-August 2020 is adding Wroclaw – Budapest service, initially operated by Embraer E195 aircraft, starting 24AUG20. Service will switch to Dash8-Q400 from September 2020. This route is served once weekly on Mondays.
LO2536 WRO1330 – 1445BUD DH4 1
LO2535 BUD1535 – 1650WRO DH4 1
LOT Polish Airlines adds Wroclaw – Budapest service from late-August 2020
