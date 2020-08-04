Fiji Airways Preliminary Sep - Dec 2020 International network resumption as of 04AUG20

Fiji Airways recently filed changes to planned International service for the month of September 2020. As of 04AUG20, the airline continues to schedule International service resumption as early as 01SEP20.



Based on latest listing, following International service to resume from 01SEP20:

Nadi – Auckland

Nadi – Christchurch

Nadi – Honiara

Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu

Nadi – Nuku’ alofa

Nadi – Port Vila

Nadi – Tarawa

Nadi – Vava’u

Nadi – Wellington

Suva – Funafuti



Following routes to resume from 01OCT20:

Nadi – Apia

Nadi – Brisbane

Nadi – Hong Kong

Nadi – Honolulu

Nadi – Melbourne

Nadi – Los Angeles

Nadi – San Francisco

Nadi – Singapore

Nadi – Sydney

Nadi – Tokyo Narita

Following routes to resume from 04DEC20:

Suva – Auckland

Suva – Sydney



Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks, pending on latest development on travel and border restriction.