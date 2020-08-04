Fiji Airways Preliminary Sep - Dec 2020 International network resumption as of 04AUG20

Fiji Airways recently filed changes to planned International service for the month of September 2020. As of 04AUG20, the airline continues to schedule International service resumption as early as 01SEP20.
Based on latest listing, following International service to resume from 01SEP20:
Nadi – Auckland
Nadi – Christchurch
Nadi – Honiara
Nadi – Kiritimati – Honolulu
Nadi – Nuku’ alofa
Nadi – Port Vila
Nadi – Tarawa
Nadi – Vava’u
Nadi – Wellington
Suva – Funafuti
Following routes to resume from 01OCT20:
Nadi – Apia
Nadi – Brisbane
Nadi – Hong Kong
Nadi – Honolulu
Nadi – Melbourne
Nadi – Los Angeles
Nadi – San Francisco
Nadi – Singapore
Nadi – Sydney
Nadi – Tokyo Narita
Following routes to resume from 04DEC20:
Suva – Auckland
Suva – Sydney
Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks, pending on latest development on travel and border restriction.