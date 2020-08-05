Royal Jordanian in the last 24-48 hours announced cancellation of planned International service resumption in August 2020. The oneWorld carrier previously planned to resume service to Larnaca, Montreal and Rome.
For the month of August 2020, RJ continues to operate 3 weekly Amman – Aqaba service.
RJ306 AMM1100 – 1155AQJ E95 467
RJ307 AQJ1400 – 1450AMM E95 467
Royal Jordanian cancels International service resumption in August 2020
