Air Chathams Aug/Sep 2020 operations

By Jim Liu

Air Chathams has updated planned operation for the remainder of 3rd quarter of 2020. From 03AUG20 to 30SEP20, planned operation includes the following. Further changes remain likely, pending operational requirement and market demand.

Auckland – Chatham Islands 1 weekly
Auckland – Paraparaumu 8 weekly
Auckland – Whakatane 12 weekly
Auckland – Whanganui 13 weekly
Christchurch – Chatham Islands 1 weekly
Wellington – Chatham Islands 1 weekly

