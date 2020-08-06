Philippine Airlines 04-18AUG20 domestic operations as of 05AUG20

Philippine Airlines this week revises domestic operation, due to suspension of all domestic service to/from Manila, for the period of 04AUG20 – 18AUG20. As of 05AUG20, further reduced domestic operations as follow.
Cebu – Cagayan de Oro 2 weekly
Cebu – Davao 1 weekly
Cebu – Dipolog eff 10AUG20 1 weekly
Cebu – Dumaguete eff 10AUG20 2 weekly
Cebu – Tacloban 2 weekly
Cebu – Zamboanga 1 weekly
Clark – Davao 1 weekly
