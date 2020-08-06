EVA Air from late-August 2020 plans to resume Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong service, in addition to existing Taipei Song Shan – Shanghai Pu Dong route. For the remainder of August 2020, the Star Alliance carrier will operate Airbus A330-300 aircraft twice weekly from Taipei Taoyuan.
BR722 TPE1630 – 1825PVG 333 27
BR721 PVG2025 – 2200TPE 333 27
EVA Air resumes Taipei Taoyuan – Shanghai Pu Dong service from late-August 2020
Posted
