Croatia Airlines August 2020 operations as of 02AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Croatia Airlines during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following service, based on OAG schedules as of 02AUG20. The airline towards late-August 2020 filed frequency increase and additional service resumption, however those are not available for reservation (excluded from the list below).

Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.

Dubrovnik – Athens 3 weekly
Dubrovnik – Dusseldorf 1 weekly
Dubrovnik – Frankfurt 7 weekly
Dubrovnik – Munich 3 weekly
Dubrovnik – Osijek 1 weekly
Dubrovnik – Paris CDG 3 weekly
Dubrovnik – Rome 3 weekly
Dubrovnik – Zurich 5 weekly
Rijeka – Munich 2 weekly
Split – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly
Split – Copenhagen 1 weekly
Split – Dusseldorf 1 weekly
Split – Frankfurt 7 weekly
Split – London Gatwick 1 weekly
Split – London Heathrow 1 weekly
Split – Lyon 1 weekly
Split – Munich 8 weekly
Split – Osijek 1 weekly
Split – Paris CDG 1 weekly
Split – Rome 3 weekly
Split – Vienna 4 weekly
Split – Zurich 5 weekly
Zadar – Pula 7-11 weekly
Zagreb – Amsterdam 7 weekly
Zagreb – Brac 2 weekly
Zagreb – Brussels 6 weekly
Zagreb – Copenhagen 7 weekly
Zagreb – Dublin 3 weekly
Zagreb – Dubrovnik 23-25 weekly
Zagreb – Frankfurt 26 weekly
Zagreb – London Heathrow 2 weekly
Zagreb – Munich 3-6 weekly
Zagreb – Paris CDG 7 weekly
Zagreb – Sarajevo 3-4 weekly
Zagreb – Split 23-25 weekly
Zagreb – Vienna 1-3 weekly
Zagreb – Zadar 1-5 weekly
Zagreb – Zurich 14 weekly


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.