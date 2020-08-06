Croatia Airlines August 2020 operations as of 02AUG20

Croatia Airlines during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following service, based on OAG schedules as of 02AUG20. The airline towards late-August 2020 filed frequency increase and additional service resumption, however those are not available for reservation (excluded from the list below).



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.



Dubrovnik – Athens 3 weekly

Dubrovnik – Dusseldorf 1 weekly

Dubrovnik – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Dubrovnik – Munich 3 weekly

Dubrovnik – Osijek 1 weekly

Dubrovnik – Paris CDG 3 weekly

Dubrovnik – Rome 3 weekly

Dubrovnik – Zurich 5 weekly

Rijeka – Munich 2 weekly

Split – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly

Split – Copenhagen 1 weekly

Split – Dusseldorf 1 weekly

Split – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Split – London Gatwick 1 weekly

Split – London Heathrow 1 weekly

Split – Lyon 1 weekly

Split – Munich 8 weekly

Split – Osijek 1 weekly

Split – Paris CDG 1 weekly

Split – Rome 3 weekly

Split – Vienna 4 weekly

Split – Zurich 5 weekly

Zadar – Pula 7-11 weekly

Zagreb – Amsterdam 7 weekly

Zagreb – Brac 2 weekly

Zagreb – Brussels 6 weekly

Zagreb – Copenhagen 7 weekly

Zagreb – Dublin 3 weekly

Zagreb – Dubrovnik 23-25 weekly

Zagreb – Frankfurt 26 weekly

Zagreb – London Heathrow 2 weekly

Zagreb – Munich 3-6 weekly

Zagreb – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Zagreb – Sarajevo 3-4 weekly

Zagreb – Split 23-25 weekly

Zagreb – Vienna 1-3 weekly

Zagreb – Zadar 1-5 weekly

Zagreb – Zurich 14 weekly