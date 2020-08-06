Croatia Airlines during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following service, based on OAG schedules as of 02AUG20. The airline towards late-August 2020 filed frequency increase and additional service resumption, however those are not available for reservation (excluded from the list below).
Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.
Dubrovnik – Athens 3 weekly
Dubrovnik – Dusseldorf 1 weekly
Dubrovnik – Frankfurt 7 weekly
Dubrovnik – Munich 3 weekly
Dubrovnik – Osijek 1 weekly
Dubrovnik – Paris CDG 3 weekly
Dubrovnik – Rome 3 weekly
Dubrovnik – Zurich 5 weekly
Rijeka – Munich 2 weekly
Split – Berlin Tegel 1 weekly
Split – Copenhagen 1 weekly
Split – Dusseldorf 1 weekly
Split – Frankfurt 7 weekly
Split – London Gatwick 1 weekly
Split – London Heathrow 1 weekly
Split – Lyon 1 weekly
Split – Munich 8 weekly
Split – Osijek 1 weekly
Split – Paris CDG 1 weekly
Split – Rome 3 weekly
Split – Vienna 4 weekly
Split – Zurich 5 weekly
Zadar – Pula 7-11 weekly
Zagreb – Amsterdam 7 weekly
Zagreb – Brac 2 weekly
Zagreb – Brussels 6 weekly
Zagreb – Copenhagen 7 weekly
Zagreb – Dublin 3 weekly
Zagreb – Dubrovnik 23-25 weekly
Zagreb – Frankfurt 26 weekly
Zagreb – London Heathrow 2 weekly
Zagreb – Munich 3-6 weekly
Zagreb – Paris CDG 7 weekly
Zagreb – Sarajevo 3-4 weekly
Zagreb – Split 23-25 weekly
Zagreb – Vienna 1-3 weekly
Zagreb – Zadar 1-5 weekly
Zagreb – Zurich 14 weekly
Croatia Airlines August 2020 operations as of 02AUG20
Posted
Croatia Airlines during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following service, based on OAG schedules as of 02AUG20. The airline towards late-August 2020 filed frequency increase and additional service resumption, however those are not available for reservation (excluded from the list below).