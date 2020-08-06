Korean Air to restore additional Japan service in Sep 2020

Korean Air starting this month begins listing preliminary schedule for the month of September 2020. As of 05AUG20, the Skyteam member plans to restore additional service to Japan from 01SEP20, including the following.



Seoul Gimpo – Tokyo Haneda Service resumption, 1 daily 737-900ER

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai Service resumption, 1 daily 737-900ER

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita Increase from 1 to 2 daily (KE705/706 resumes), A330-300 operating



Additional changes remain possible.